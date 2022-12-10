Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo was named the Female Athlete of the Year during the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award ceremony in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

Alo, who wrapped up her collegiate softball career as the sport’s all-time home run leader, also won her second consecutive national title with Oklahoma at the Women’s College World Series in June.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Earlier in the year, Alo was also named the USA Softball National Player of the Year for the second season in a row. In July, she also won an ESPY award for top college women’s athlete.

Professionally, Alo is currently on the roster for the Oklahoma City Spark, who compete in Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF).