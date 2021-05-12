Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) at bat during an NCAA college softball game against Kansas City on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo J. Adams)

Campbell alumna and Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo was named the Big West Conference Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Alo, an outfielder, is also a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award after her big year at the plate. Alo, who is listed as a senior but will be eligible to return in 2022, leads the country in home runs (26) and slugging percentage (1.147). She’s also second nationally in RBIs (71) and seventh in batting average (.481).

Alo’s decorated collegiate softball career includes a slew of accomplishments, including a freshman season in 2018 in which she led the country in home runs (30) and total bases (170) on her way to becoming an All-American.

The Sooners are currently No. 1 in the nation with a stellar 42-2 overall record, including 16-1 in conference play. Up next for them is a Big 12 tournament game against Baylor at 9 a.m. HST on Friday.