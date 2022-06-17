Jocelyn Alo’s highly anticipated professional softball debut was a success.

The Hauula native and Campbell alumna displayed the hitting efficiency that has made her the sport’s biggest star, going 2-for-3 with a single and double with 2 RBI to lead the Smash It Sports Vipers to an 11-4 win over Team HFL.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Alo, the two-time national Player of the Year, signed with Women’s Professional Fastpitch after weighing multiple offers.

Alo completed her decorated collegiate career on June 9 after winning her second consecutive national title with Oklahoma, where she finished as the NCAA’s all-time home run leader with 122.

Next up for the Vipers is a game on June 23 against the Florida Vibe, which features former Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe.