Jocelyn Alo continued to make history in a 7-2 win for No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Hauula native and Campbell alumna blasted her 30th home run of the year in a victory over Texas in the winner’s bracket matchup, putting the Sooners one win away from a repeat appearance in the championship series.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, Alo became the first player in NCAA history to hit 30 home runs in a season three times (2018, 2021, 2022). College softball’s home run queen currently has 118 career home runs and counting.

In addition to her long ball prowess, Alo raised her 2022 batting average to a remarkable .500 with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs and three RBI.

Oklahoma will play the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between UCLA and Texas on Monday at 6 a.m. HST.