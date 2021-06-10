Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma to Women’s College World Series title

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates as she runs home to score against Florida State during the sixth inning of the second game of the NCAA Women’s College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City. The final game is scheduled for Thursday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A dream season for Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo ended in storybook fashion on Thursday, as the National Player of the Year led Oklahoma to the 2021 national championship.

The No. 1 Sooners topped No. 10 Florida State 5-1 in Thursday’s winner-take-all Game 3 as Alo went 2-for-3 with a home run.

The Sooners (56-4), who lost their first game of the Women’s College World Series to James Madison on June 3, had to win four straight games in order to advance to the championship series. OU did just that to set up a date with the Seminoles (49-13-1), who also pulled off four straight wins after losing their 2021 WCWS opener to Florida State.

Florida State took Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series 8-4 on Tuesday. Alo went 2-for-4 with a double but the Sooners were put on the brink of elimination once again.

In Game 2, Alo hit a decisive two-run blast that gave the Sooners the lead for good as OU went on to win 6-2. Alo’s home run was also Oklahoma’s 159th of the 2021 season, breaking a team record set by the University of Hawaii in 2010 (158).

If the record had to be broken, it’s only fitting the one to do it was from the 808! Congrats @OU_Softball and @78jocelyn_alo. #HawaiiSB https://t.co/3yRsvxebZd — Hawaii Softball (@HawaiiSB) June 10, 2021

Alo and the Sooners carried that momentum over to start Thursday’s winner-take-all contest, as she blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone en route to an eventual win.

SOONERS STRIKE FIRST 💥



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/GrxhyYhygS — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2021

Alo went 7-for-10 in the championship series with two home runs, three RBI, three runs and a double. Afterwards, OU pitcher Giselle Juarez was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after tossing consecutive complete games to seal the title.

Alo finishes her 2021 campaign with 34 home runs and a .475 batting average and 89 RBI in 60 games, finishing three home runs shy of Laura Espinoza’s single-season record. Espinosa, however, had 72 games to set the record for Arizona in 1995.

The 2021 national championship is Oklahoma’s fifth of all-time and first since 2017, but the first of Alo’s career.

With one full season left in her college career, Alo has 88 career home runs, just seven shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s record of 95.