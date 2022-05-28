Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo and the Oklahoma Sooners are headed back to the Women’s College World Series.

On Saturday, Oklahoma’s softball team defeated UCF 7-1 to sweep the best-of-three NCAA Super Regionals in Norman.

The top-seeded Sooners improved to 54-2 for the 2022 season, while the Knights’ season ends at 49-14.

Alo is 4-for-4 in Women’s College World Series appearances in her college career.

In Friday’s opener, Alo went 1-for-3 with a 3-run home run. The NCAA’s all-time home run queen followed that up on Saturday with another round-tripper, going 2-for-4 on the day with two runs and an RBI. She;s up to 29 home runs for the 2022 season, while her career mark is at 117.

The 2022 Women’s College World Series begins on Thursday and takes place annually in Oklahoma City, roughly 20 miles away from OU’s campus. The Sooners will look to defend their 2021 national title.