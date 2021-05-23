Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to NCAA super regionals

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates a double at second base in front of Oklahoma State’s Kiley Naomi (5) in the first inning of the NCAA college Big 12 Championship softball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The No. 1 Oklahoma softball team continued its dominant run through the 2021 season, sweeping the Norman regional to advance to its 11th straight super regional with three wins over the weekend.

With an opening-round victory over Morgan State and consecutive wins over Wichita State, the Sooners improved to 48-2 overall in 2021, good for a .960 winning percentage. OU is seven wins away from a national title. If they accomplish that feat without losing another game, the Sooners will finish 55-2, eclipsing the 1992 UCLA squad that went 54-2 as the team with the highest winning percentage of all time.

A big part of the OU’s success has been Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo, the 2021 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and a strong candidate for national POY honors. Alo, who hits second for the Sooners, went 4-for-9 with a home run, double and three RBIs during regional play.

Alo currently has 28 home runs for the 2021 season and is 13 away from Lauren Chamberlain’s career record of 95. Although she is listed as a senior, she is eligible to return in 2022.

Super regionals begin on Friday, with Oklahoma hosting No. 16 Washington on Friday. Game 1 begins at 9 a.m. HST and will be televised on ESPN2.

Alesia Ranches, Alo’s teammate at Campbell, went hitless in 10 at-bats for Iowa State, who fell in the Columbia regional final on Sunday.

UCLA catcher and Kamehameha-Hawaii alumna Taylor Sullivan, the only other player besides Alo and Ranches with Hawaii ties in the NCAA Tournament, did not see any action as the Bruins swept through the Los Angeles regional.

Seattle University went 1-2 in the Seattle regional. The Redhawks, who are coached by former Hawaii-Hilo baseball player Geoff Hirai, finished the 2021 season at 30-21 overall and WAC champions.