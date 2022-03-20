After breaking the NCAA career home run record in her home state of Hawaii last week, Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo continues to make history.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma star belted her 100th career home run in a 20-0 win against Iowa as the Sooners improved to 25-0 for the 2022 season, including a 5-0 mark at the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City. The Sooners won all five of their games in five innings via mercy rule.

Alo’s home run against Hawaii on March 11 was the 96th of her career, which surpassed the previous record of 95 set by Lauren Chamberlain. During the Hall of Fame Classic, Alo homered in consecutive games against Indiana, San Diego and Houston before reaching the century mark against the Hawkeyes.

The Sooners will face Kentucky on Tuesday before officially beginning Big 12 Conference play against Baylor on Friday.

Oklahoma appears poised to defend its 2021 Women’s College World Series crown. The 2022 WCWS takes place from June 2-9 in Oklahoma City.