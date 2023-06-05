Former ‘Iolani guard and Big Island native JJ Mandaquit earned the starting nod for Team USA on Monday in its U16 FIBA Americas opening win against Puerto Rico.

USA won 96-61 in its tournament opener in Mexico. Mandaquit played 17 minutes, scoring five points with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also had a game-high plus-minus of 23.

USA will continue pool play on Tuesday against Argentina at 1:30 p.m. HST.

All games are available for viewing on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

Mandaquit is entering his junior year of high school at Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah this fall.