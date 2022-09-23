Former ‘Iolani star and Hilo native JJ Mandaquit was invited to Team USA minicamp.

A total of 62 athletes will compete in the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp from Oct. 7-10 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The 62 players are comprised of members of the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Mandaquit, who is currently a sophomore guard in the class of 2025, recently transferred from ‘Iolani to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah.

Mandaquit currently holds offers from Hawaii, Washington State, Portland and Chaminade.

The full list of players invited can be seen here.