Team USA earned a gold medal in the FIBA U16 Americas championship game with a dominant 118-36 over Canada in Mexico on Sunday.

USA overwhelmed Canada early with its relentless full court press, forcing 32 turnovers while getting 21 steals.

Team USA finished 6-0 in the tournament, winning all of its games comfortably.

Former ‘Iolani guard JJ Mandaquit started every game at point guard for USA, including the championship game in which he had five points, two assists, a steal and a rebound in 15 minutes.

With the Top 4 finish, Team USA qualified for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, which takes place next summer in Turkey.