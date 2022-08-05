After 15 years away, Jeff Reinebold is joining the University of Hawaii football staff.

Reinebold, who was the program’s defensive line coach from 2006 to 2007, is the team’s new director of player development.

Following his time at Hawaii, Reinebold followed June Jones to SMU from 2008 to 2011. After that, he coached 10 seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions.

Despite his time away from UH, Reinebold has an affinity for the islands and would return often.

Reinebold is expected to be the final addition for Timmy Chang’s inaugural 2022 staff.