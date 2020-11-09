Jayden de Laura named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) carries the ball against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Washington State won 38-28. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Washington State quarterback and Saint Louis alum Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for his winning debut against Oregon State on Saturday.

Against the Beavers, de Laura completed 18 of his 33 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball eight times for 43 yards and an additional touchdown.

De Laura became the first quarterback in Washington State history to start a season opener as a true freshman. Saturday also marked the Wazzu debut for former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich.

The Cougars face a stiffer test this weekend against defending Pac-12 champion Oregon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be televised on KHON2.