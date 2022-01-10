Jayden de Laura announces transfer to Arizona

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 26: Jayden de Laura #4 of the Washington State Cougars reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jayden de Laura is staying in the Pac-12.

After announcing his decision to transfer from Washington State on Friday, the Saint Louis alum and former Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner for Hawaii Offensive Player of the Year announced his intention to play for the Wildcats on Monday.

De Laura started at quarterback for Washington State for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, throwing for 3,684 yards and 28 touchdowns over his Wazzu career. In a win over the Wildcats on Nov. 19, 2021, de Laura completed 13 of his 23 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

After former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich was removed from his position at WSU for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named the program’s new head coach moving forward. Under Dickert and new offensive coordinator Brian Ward, the Cougars will have a shift in philosophy offensively, transitioning from the run-and-shoot to the air raid.

De Laura has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

