Jayden de Laura and Nick Rolovich victorious as Washington State topples Oregon State in season opener

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) slides into the end zone, under Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Washington State won 38-28. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

A pair of prime football figures who were making waves in Hawaii a year ago are now 1-0 in the 2020 season after Washington State’s 38-28 win at Oregon State on Saturday.

Former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich became the first Washington State coach to win his debut on the road since 1977. His starting quarterback, Saint Louis alum Jayden de Laura, played a big part in that.

In becoming the first true freshman ever to start a season opener for the Cougars, de Laura completed 18 of his 33 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball eight times for 43 yards and an additional score.

Next up for Washington State is its 2020 season opener against defending Pac-12 champion Oregon.