Japan’s top mixed martial arts promotion RIZIN Fighting Federation announced on Tuesday that the organization intend to hold an annual event in Hawaii starting in the summer of 2023.

RIZIN revealed those plans at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound in Waikiki.

The organization will take the first steps towards that event taking shape later this week as a local tryout will be held for athletes on Thursday at Hawaii Elite MMA in Waipahu. The tryout begins at 7:00 pm.

Hawaii MMA legends Enson Inoue, Egan Inoue, and BJ Penn were in attendance in Waikiki and will be key figures in helping to promote the event.

#HawaiiMMA legends BJ Penn & Enson Inoue celebrate @rizin_English’s announcement that anticipated event for 2023 is in the works for Hawai’i w/ local tryout this week at @HawaiiEliteMMA https://t.co/v1sXrNukT0 @bjpenndotcom @ensoninoue 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/x8MxW6oGXk — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 31, 2022

Also, part of the press conference was the appearance of legendary boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. who will be returning to the ring under the RIZIN banner on September 25th in Japan for a main event boxing exhibition against famed kickboxer and MMA fighter, Mikuru Asakura.

RIZIN is a Japanese mixed martial arts organization created in 2015 by the former Pride Fighting Championships and Dream Stage Entertainment president Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

RIZIN was founded to be the spiritual successor of Pride FC and DREAM, the organization carries much of the philosophy and ambition of its two predecessors: its events are promoted as larger-than-life events with elaborate opening ceremonies and fighter entrances, its matches are fought in a roped ring and it has a more permissive rule set compared to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.