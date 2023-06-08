Former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball star setter Jakob Thelle is taking his supreme talents to Italy.

After a five-year collegiate career at UH, Thelle has signed his first professional contract with Volley Lube in Italy.

Founded in 1990, Volley Lube has won multiple domestic championships, as well as multiple European championships.

Thelle’s contract is for three years.

Among Thelle’s teammates at Volley Lube will be 2022 AVCA Player of the Year Alex Nikolov, who departed Long Beach State after one year in order to pursue a pro career. Thelle won the AVCA Player of the Year Award in 2023, as well as the Big West Player of the year award in 2022 and 2023.

Also signing a pro contract was former UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, who signed with SWD Powervolleys Düren in Germany.