Jacob Yoro to join Todd Graham’s staff at UH

The first member of Todd Graham’s coaching staff at UH has been announced, and it’s a familiar face for the Rainbow Warriors.

Jacob Yoro will be joining Graham’s staff as a defensive assistant.

Yoro has been on the UH staff since 2017, and he initially coached safeties. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Yoro coached the team’s outside linebackers and nickelbacks.

Yoro is a graduate of Saint Louis and played his college ball at Montana. He’s also had coaching stops at Cal Poly, Pacific (Ore.), Montana Western, Waipahu, Mililani and Saint Louis.

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Hawaii’s football team confirmed the news with a tweet.