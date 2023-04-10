University of Hawaii softball catcher Izabella Martinez was named the Big West Conference Field Player of the Week on Monday.

It is the first Player of the Week honor of Martinez’s career.

Over the weekend at Cal Poly, Martinez 7-for-10 at the plate in a Big West series victory for the ‘Bows.

Martinez is the second player in 2023 for Hawaii to get a Player of the Week honor, joining Mya’Liah Bethea in February.

Hawaii is currently home for a three-game series against UC Riverside, which begins Friday.