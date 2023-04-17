Hawaii’s Izabella Martinez (33) during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

On Monday, University of Hawaii softball standout Izabella Martinez accomplished something nobody who previously put on a Rainbow Wahine uniform has before.

Martinez was named the Big West Field Player of the Week for the second time in a row, becoming the first player to win back-to-back Field Player of the Week awards, dating back to when UH was a member of the WAC.

Over the weekend, Martinez 6-for-10 at the plate, with four of those hits coming via home run. The sophomore catcher from California is hitting .393 in 2023 with nine home runs in 41 games, driving in a total of 35 runs.

The Rainbow Wahine will be on the road this week to face Cal State Bakersfield in a three-game series, starting on Friday at 11 a.m. HST.