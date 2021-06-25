‘It’s time for a New Journey’, Saint Louis grad, Oregon linebacker Issac Slade-Matautia enters the NCAA transfer portal

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs the ball for a 5 yard gain and gets tackled by Isaac Slade-Matautia #41 of the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Honolulu native, Oregon senior linebacker Issac Slade-Matautia will no longer be suiting up for the bright green and yellow.

The 2017 four-star recruit out of Saint Louis and 2015 Cover2 Manti Te’o Award winner for Defensive Player of the Year announced his decision via an Instagram post earlier today.

“I have decided to enter into the transfer portal and will finish my final college football season elsewhere,” said Slade-Matautia. “I will be forever grateful to the wonderful people at the University of Oregon.”

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound inside linebacker totaled 127 tackles and 17 pass breakups during his three-year career with the Ducks from 2018 to 2020. Slade-Matautia was also a key factor in bringing two Pac-12 Championships and a 2019 Rose Bowl trophy to Eugene.

“To the UO football program, thank you for the life lessons and the opportunity to play and train everyday at a high level,” said Slade-Matautia. “Thank you for accepting a boy from Halawa, Hawaii, and making Autzen Stadium a dream come true!”

Slade-Matautia will now begin his search for a new home, as the 2021 college football season gets underway in 64 days.