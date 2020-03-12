“It’s something that I don’t think any of us have seen before.” Trapasso on Coronavirus effecting sports

With the spread of COVID-19, large gatherings of people worldwide are being canceled, limited, and rescheduled. Many sporting events specifically, are restricting fans. Travel has become a health risk.

The University of Hawai’i has not announced any changed to classes or sporting events as of this article. Hawai’i head baseball coach Mike Trapasso is worried that teams may not want to travel to the Islands to play their scheduled games.

“The way I look at it, it’s out of our control,” said Trapasso. “But you can’t get all worked up about it. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to host Chicago State for a four-game series starting on Friday. Chicago State is scheduled to fly to Hawai’i on Thursday.

“We’ve just got to focus on what we can do as a team and what we do here with whatever policies that we institute,” said Trappasso.

UH has not given a timetable on if or when new policies related to the Coronavirus will be instituted.

On Wednesday, the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments will be held without fans.

UH is scheduled to visit UC Santa Barbara to start Big West play on March 27. UCSB has already announced its games will be played without fans.

“The word I keep coming up with is: crazy,” explained Trapasso, on the impact COVID-19 has had on sports. “This thing has just exploded onto the scene. It’s something I don’t think any of us have seen before.”