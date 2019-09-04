‘It’s good that we know that they’re not going to fold’, Rolovich prepared for a battle with the Beavers

After an early bye week, the University of Hawaii football team is back in action this weekend as the Rainbow Warriors will look to post a second Pac-12 victory in the same season for the first time in 25-years.

The ‘Bows are riding the wave of a 45-38 season opening win over Arizona in week-zero, and will lay out the welcome mat for Oregon State on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

“I know they’re a big double move team. So, they’ll set you up and show you a couple routes, they’ll hit you with something that’s exactly the same but different, and it’s all going to be how disciplined we are especially silly on the back end at handling our jobs”,” said UH senior defensive back Rojesterman Farris II.

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 17: Jake Luton #6 hands the ball off to Jermar Jefferson #22 of the Oregon State Beavers in the first quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The early season idle week brings a boat-load of benefits as UH continues to work through injuries to the likes of center Kohl Levao and linebacker Jeremhiah Pritchard, but it’s also to added preperation time for the Beavers who made their season debut last friday in a 52-36 loss to Oklahoma State.

According to UH head coach Nick Rolovich though, it’s what he saw in defeat that will put his team on high alert in Halawa.

“It’s good that we know that they’re not going to fold. We better expect to play four quarters and more if we need to, to win this football game. You can tell by their sideline that they’re into that football game. They were into all football games last year too, they just weren’t able to pull out as any wins as they wanted, but I think they’re improving and I think they’re on the right path,” said Rolovich.

UH opens the season with its second consecutive Pac-12 opponent. Most recently, Hawai’i opened with back-to-back Pac-12 teams in 2011, ’13 and ’14.

The last time UH beat two Pac-12 teams in the same season was 1994 (def. Oregon, 36-16 and Cal, 21-7).

“For us individually this is going to mean a lot, but personally it’s just another team to our resume. Another win, and that’s something we.’the going to handle on Saturday. We’re going to treat them like they were any other team. Whether it’s a Mountain West, smaller division, whatever it may be. Whatever the case, whatever team we are playing, we’re going to treat them the same, whether it’s the number one team in the nation or the last place team. We’re going to line up on Saturday and go play ball,” said quarterback Cole McDonald.

UH and Oregon State have met 10 previous times with OSU holding a 7-3 advantage. The Beavers have won the last four meetings in the series dating back to 2006. UH’s last win in the series was in the 1999 Jeep O’ahu Bowl, which capped the Warriors’ NCAA-record turnaround season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Who: Hawai’i (1-0) vs. Oregon State (0-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, HI

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: OSU leads 7-3