The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team landed a big recruit on Monday as 7-foot center Mor Seck told KHON2 Sports that he has signed with the Rainbow Warriors.

“I went there for a visit so I see myself there and I see myself fit over there. I see a chemistry team. The chemistry I see in the team so that makes me want to go somewhere like that has that chemistry,” Seck told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The high school senior standout at Prolific Prep of Napa, California chose UH after making a recruiting visit to the islands last week, where he attended the Rainbow Warrior Football Island Day Spring Game event at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“I went to the football game and seen all the people, they had so many people over there. That was crazy actually,” said Seck. “It’s bigger than basketball. Wherever I wanted to go, I just wanted the people to care about me before basketball.”

Seck, who has a wing span of 7-foot-6 has impressed defensively with multiple games of five or more blocks but also brings a blossoming offensive skillset which includes being an 80-percent free throw shooter.

Seck averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game in 2022 helping lead Prolific Prep to a 14-1 regular-season record.

Originally from the Senegal, Seck relocated to the United States to pursue basketball where over the last four years he has lived in Florida and California.

“It was kind of different because I have never been there, I was like, this is Hawaii, Hawaii is so beautiful and then the people, it’s really nice out there, really nice.”

Over the last two years, Seck has received scholarship offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, San Francisco, and Loyola Marymount and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

“When we come to the basketball, I’m going to give everything I got to help the team win and then learn from them too because at the end of the day, I did not play basketball for my whole life. I’ve played basketball for four years and now I’m trying to see how I’m going to connect with them. They can help me out because they know basketball more than I do.”