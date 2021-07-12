‘It’s being prideful for where you come from’, Saint Louis offensive lineman Ethan Spencer announces commitment to Rainbow Warriors

For the second time in less than a week, the University of Hawaii football team landed a commitment from Saint Louis as center Ethan Spencer verbally committed to the Rainbow Warriors on Monday.

“This is just a great opportunity for me and my family. It’s just a great opportunity that I get my schooling and my education all taken care of and paid for and being able to play the sport I love in front of my family and play at home and play for this beautiful state,” Spencer told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Monday evening.

I am committed to the University of Hawaii. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me throughout this journey. #HawaiiFB #WinEveryDay @105CoachTerry @CoachBennettUH @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/Oq8FmLNdZD — Ethan Spencer (@Keahi_Spencer) July 12, 2021

Spencer, who has a 3.7 GPA will be a senior this upcoming season and joins defensive back Kona Moore who made his intentions to play for UH last Thursday.

“It’s being prideful for where you come from and wanting to really bring back Hawaii football,” said Spencer. “It makes it just a better feeling, knowing that all the people that have supported me and helped me throughout my journey to get here is going to be able to watch me and I’m able to rep Hawaii across my chest but also my name and for my family and make them proud of me.”

The summer has been busy for Spencer who attended camps at UNLV and the University of Washington to go along with multiple Polynesian Bowl combines where he was measured at 6’2″ weighing 275 lbs., recording a bench press of 350 lbs., squat at 475 lbs., and deadlift of 520 lbs.

“That really helped me out because going up against a lot of people here multiple times you kind of get used to the competition here and then when you go to somewhere else, it brings different competition, different sizes, different speeds of opponents and it kind of just helped me sharpen my game up.”

The four time reigning state champions of Saint Louis will open training camp on July 19, with their season opener against Campbell set for August 13.