Island ties represented well in Tokyo Games

The Olympic Flame burns after the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Although the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics had its opening ceremony on Friday, the games have already been underway for a few days.

The first event of the Tokyo Games began at 2 p.m. HST on Tuesday when Japan took on Australia in softball, winning 8-1. Team Australia had four former University of Hawaii players in Kaia Parnaby, Clare Warwick, Rachel Lack and Stacey Porter.

All four players have started games for Australia, who are 1-2 during pool play thus far.

Despite a one-year delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the games are still being referred to as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The games will be shown on NBC, and the viewing schedule can be seen here.

Here are the other Olympians in the 2020 Games with Hawaii ties in alphabetical order by sport.

Basketball: ‘Iolani alum Hugh Watanabe is one of 12 players on Japan’s men’s basketball roster. The team opens at 2 a.m. HST on Monday against Spain.

Beach Volleyball: After Punahou’s Taylor Crabb was sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test, Academy of the Pacific alum Tri Bourne has stepped in to take his place. Bourne and Jake Gibb will begin their quest for gold at 3 a.m. HST on Sunday as one of two USA teams.

Karate: Sakura Kokumai, who was born in Honolulu, is representing Team USA in her first Olympic Games. Karate at the 2020 Games begins on Aug. 5.

Rugby: Martin Iosefo, a former Leilehua and University of Montana football player, is one 12 players on Team USA’s roster. His Olympic journey begins at 4:30 p.m. HST on Sunday against Kenya.

Skateboarding: Competition begins with men’s street heat prelims 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday. Haleiwa native Jordyn Barratt will compete for team USA on the women’s side, while Mid-Pacific alum Heimana Reynolds represents USA on the men’s side.

Surfing: Surfing, which is being held in the Olympics for the very first time, begins with men’s round 1, heat 1, on noon Hawaii time on Saturday. The field will have five Hawaii ties. Haleiwa’s John John Florence and Punahou’s Carissa Moore will surf for Team USA. The North Shore’s Mahina Maeda will surf for Team Japan, Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb will surf for Brazil, while former Hawaii resident Brisa Hennessy will represent Costa Rica.

Volleyball: The ILH continues to reign supreme in volleyball as ‘Iolani’s Kawika Shoji, Punahou’s Erik Shoji and Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson are on the USA’s men’s roster. The team opens at 2:45 a.m. HST on Saturday against France. Christenson and Kawika Shoji are the team’s only setters, while Erik Shoji is the lone libero on the team.

Water Polo: Six former UH women’s water polo players will compete in Monika Eggens and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie (Canada), Dagmar Genee and Maartje Keuning (Netherlands), as well as Irene Gonzalez Lopez of Spain and South Africa’s Jordan Wedderburn.

On the men’s side, Kailua-born Jesse Smith is playing in his fourth Summer Olympics for Team USA. The USA men begin play at 7 p.m. HST on Saturday.

Swimming: Hilo resident Taeyanna Adams will represent the Federated States of Micronesia in the 100-meter breaststoke. Her preliminary heat begins at approximately 7:30 a.m. HST on Sunday. Additionally, former UH men’s swimmer Micah Masei will represent American Samoa in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke with his heat beginning at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.