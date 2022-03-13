Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s tenure with the Minnesota Twins did not last long.

After being traded by the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Kiner-Falefa is on the move again.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has reported that Kiner-Falefa is on the move to the New York Yankees, along with Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt, in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

Initial reports indicate that Kiner-Falefa will get an opportunity to start at shortstop for the Yankees, just as he did for the Rangers in 2021.

With the MLB lockout ending after 99 days, the 2022 regular season is set to begin in less than a month. The Yankees will open against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, on April 7.