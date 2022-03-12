Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver and Ronny Henriquez.

Saturday’s trade marks the ends of Kiner-Falefa’s tenure with the Rangers organization, which began was he was selected by the team in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.

Kiner-Falefa, who won an American League Gold Glove at third base in 2020, made the full-time move to shortstop for the 2021 season and played 158 games at the position last year, proving his capability at the position with a fiedling percentage of .972 with 214 putouts, 436 assists, 19 assists and 10 defensive runs saved.

Prior to the MLB lockout, the Rangers made a big splash in free agency by signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for a combined $500 in total contracts last December. During media availability on Friday following the end of the lockout, Rangers manager Chris Woodward indicated that Kiner-Falefa would be moving back to third base and was still a big part of the organization’s plans.

Instead, Kiner-Falefa appears ready to take the starting shortstop vacancy for the Twins, which came open when former Gold Glover Andrelton Simmons signed with the Chicago Cubs on Friday.