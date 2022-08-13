Isiah Kiner-Falefa carried the New York Yankees to a 3-2 road victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Mid-Pacific alum drove in all three runs for the Yankees, who improved to 72-42 for the 2022 season.

Kiner-Falefa’s day at the plate was highlighted by a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, good for his first homer of the seaosn.

Then in the top of the ninth, his bunt single broke a 2-2 tie and proved to be the game winning runs.

Defensively, Kiner-Falefa played error-free at shortstop, helping the Yankees hold a potent Red Sox offense to two runs.