Oregon State sophomore linebacker Isaiah Tufaga is coming back home to defend Pride Rock.

Tufaga, a former Saint Louis football star, left the Beavers program and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

He announced on Twitter this morning that he is planning on joining the Rainbow Warrior football team.

Time to come HOME🤙🏾

As a freshman at Oregon State, he played in nine games last season, starting five, amassing 36 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.