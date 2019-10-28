Iosia named Big West Defensive Player of the Week

Rainbow Wahine setter Norene Iosia recorded her first career Big West Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week honor after helping Hawaii sweep Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine, putting her squad on a five-match win streak.

Iosia totaled 22 digs and 12 blocks over the two matches and recorded a career-high eight blocks against the Anteaters.

On the season, Iosia has 13 double-doubles and 57 in her career. She has five career triple-doubles and was only two kills and two blocks away from capturing a quadruple-double against the Titans.

Iosia also moved up to No. 5 in program history with 121 aces and she is now 12th on the Rainbow Wahine’s all-time dig list with 1,070.