‘Iolani’s Wendell Look notches 200th career win

Friday night marked a milestone victory for ‘Iolani head coach Wendell Look.
Look, who is currently coaching his 29th season in Hawaii prep football, picked up his 200th career coaching win as his Raiders took down Kailua, 40-13 on the road.
“I feel happy for those kids,” Look said after the game. “They have a goal in mind, I have 29 years or whatever of it. They only have three years to accomplish their goals.
Now with a career record of 200-133-3, Look doesn’t want his legacy to be at the forefront of the conversation for his 4-1 Raiders.
“My individual goals don’t mean much if I don’t accomplish their goals,” he said. “That’s what I’m here for – to help them accomplish their goals … it’s more for them.
