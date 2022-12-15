‘Iolani alumnus and Utah transfer Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres led Texas to a 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory over San Diego in the first national semifinal during the NCAA women’s volleyball Final Four on Thursday in Omaha.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres, one of four members of the Texas women’s volleyball program with Hawaii ties, had a double-double of a match-high 46 assists and 11 digs to lead the Longhorns past the Toreros.

Texas (27-1) advances to the national championship match after falling to Kentucky in the 2021 spring national championship match.

Meanwhile, San Diego’s historic 2022 campaign ends at 31-2.

The Longhorns will play either Pittsburgh or Louisville in the national championship match on Saturday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. HST on ESPN2.