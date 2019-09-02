‘Iolani’s Elena Ogilvie hits the court with Team USA later this week in Egypt

Iolani’s Elena Oglivie might not know it, but everyone else does.

“You wouldn’t really know that she’s really good. She doesn’t walk around, ‘hey look at me’. But she definitely walks around with a quiet confidence,” said Iolani head coach Kainoa Obrey.

After a brand new national training experience in late July, Oglivie was named to the U-18 USA National team.

“It’s cool especially in Hawaii. We’re all a community. We’re all family. So it’s cool to have so much support and so much love. My friends have all been congratulations. My family are so happy for me,” said Ogilvie.

Her new team is playing in the World Championships in Egypt starting on September fifth.

“I’m so excited. It’s my first time out of the country. So I’m really excited for that,” said Ogilvie.

Just a few weeks into the high school season, the defending state champion Raiders are young. Oglivie will be key. Though odds are good she’d be the MVP on any team in Hawaii.

“Ridiculously good. At least through my coaching time, I don’t think I’ve seen a player quite at her caliber,” added Obrey.

Elite volleyball program Stanford came calling. This spring, Elena committed to play libero for the defending NCAA champions, after a grueling academic application process.

“But when I heard the news it was such a big relief. Even though I still have to work hard. But it was such a big relief. And just made me really excited to go play for Stanford.”

“I think she’s going to do some things after. If she has a goal in mind to play professionally, I think that’s a realistic opportunity,” said Obrey.

Huge potential and a matching approach.

“I don’t ever want to be satisfied with where I’m at. I just want to keep growing and growing. And there’s so much to be learned. I still have to play college volleyball. And going to the World Championships, I know I’m going to learn a lot from that. And just being in the USA pipeline learning different things, different techniques. I think that’s going to help shape my game too. I don’t ever want to be the same every single day.”