‘Iolani wins third consecutive ILH girls basketball championship

‘Iolani wrapped up its third consecutive girls basketball title with a 56-40 home win over Punahou on Monday night.

Hawaii signee Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu led the way for the Raiders with a game-high 24 points.

The Raiders will likely be the top seed in the HHSAA Division I championships, which take place from Feb. 14-19. Punahou also clinched a spot as the ILH’s second representative.

Campbell, Kaiser, Mililani and Radford are four of the six OIA teams that have qualified.

The rest of the HHSAA bracket will be comprised of two BIIF teams and two MIL teams.