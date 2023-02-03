The ‘Iolani girls basketball team won its fourth state title in a row with a 59-38 win over Konawaena on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
‘Iolani ends its 2022-2023 campaign at 20-5, while Konawaena ends at 18-4.
The 2022-2023 state title is ‘Iolani’s eighth overall.
On Friday Paige Oh led the Raiders with a team-high 17 points, while Konawaena’s Braelyn Kauai had a game-high 19.
The HHSAA Division II girls basketball championship game takes place on Saturday night at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.