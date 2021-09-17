‘Iolani wallops Pac-Five via mercy rule, 47-0

‘Iolani improved to 4-0 for the 2021 season with a 47-0 mercy-rule victory over Pac-Five on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Keao Miyahira scored a game-high two touchdowns for the Raiders, while Stirling Sakashita had an interception and a punt return for a touchdown.

It was the second time this season the two teams met. ‘Iolani won the first matchup 46-7 on Sept. 3.

Pac-Five dropped to 0-3.

The contest between ‘Iolani and Pac-Five on Friday night was the nightcap of a Friday ILH doubleheader at Aloha Stadium.