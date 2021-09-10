‘Iolani tops Kamehameha 2, 35-20

The ‘Iolani football team bested Kamehameha 2 35-20 on Friday evening at Aloha Stadium.

Kamehameha 2 took an early 8-0 lead on an Alika Harbottle interception returned for a touchdown and two-point conversion, but the Raiders settled in to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Friday night was ‘Iolani’s first game at Aloha Stadium in the 2021 season, as the Raiders faced Damien and Pac-Five in consecutive weeks in their home field at Kozuki Stadium.

Kamehameha 2 dropped to 0-2 after falling to Damien at Aloha Stadium on Sept. 3.

