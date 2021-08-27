‘Iolani tops Damien 28-0 in first prep football game on Oahu since 2019

In the first official high school football game to take place in Hawaii since the 2019 HHSAA championships, ‘Iolani topped Damien 28-0 at Eddie Hamada Field on Friday afternoon.

The Raiders led 7-0 at halftime after Brody Bantolina’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Bantolina added two more scores for the Raiders (1-0), leading the way for ‘Iolani with three total touchdowns.

‘Iolani’s defense was stout, holding Damien (0-1) scoreless.

The rest of the 2021 iLH football schedule can be viewed here.