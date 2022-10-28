‘Iolani and Le Jardin both won its respective HHSAA girls’ volleyball championship matches on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In the Division I championship match, the No. 1 Raiders swept Kamehameha-Hawaii, the tournament’s dark horse, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to secure the program’s first state title since 2018.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

As a team, the Raiders had an astounding 98 digs, including a match-high 34 from libero Tessa Onaga. Additionally, Brooke Naniseni had a match-high 16 kills, while Maya Imoto-Eakin had a double-double of a match-high 40 assists and 14 digs.

Friday’s D-I championship match was the first since 2002 that did not feature two teams from the ILH. In Kamehameha-Hawaii’s first-ever appearance in the D-I finals, the Warriors hit just .018 but nearly matched ‘Iolani’s defense with 81 kills as a team.

In the Division II championship match, top-seeded Le Jardin prevailed 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 19-25, 15-8 in a five-set thriller over ILH rival HBA. Reese Diersbock had a double-double of a match-high 31 kills and 19 digs to lead the Bulldogs to victory.