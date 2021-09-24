‘Iolani improves to 5-0 after routing Damien 38-0 in homecoming game

‘Iolani improved to 5-0 after routing Damien 38-0 on Friday afternoon in its homecoming game at Kozuki Stadium.

The Raiders were led by workhorse running back Brody Bantonilla, who scored a game-high two touchdowns on 16 carries and 70 yards.

Both teams allowed vaccinated parents of seniors to attend the game. It was the first regular season prep football game in Hawaii to have fans since 2019.

Damien dropped to 2-3, while ‘Iolani set itself up for an undefeated showdown against Saint Louis II next week.