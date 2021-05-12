‘Iolani graduate, Cal Poly’s Kai Barrett selected as Big West Conference Freshman of the Week

If hitting her first collegiate home run wasn’t enough of a milestone for Hawaii’s Kai Barrett, the Cal Poly Softball catcher added to the special weekend by being selected as Big West Conference Freshman of the Week.

The ‘Iolani graduate led the Mustangs with a .714 (5-for-7) batting average during a May 8-9, three-game series victory at UC Davis.

During the May 8, series-opening doubleheader, Barrett drew a walk before returning in game No. 2 with a career best three-hit effort that included her first collegiate homer – a three-run shot during the third inning that handed Cal Poly a 7-0 lead. With Barrett scoring twice, Cal Poly recorded a 12-9 victory against UC Davis.



A day later in the series finale, Barrett finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and two walks as Cal Poly claimed a 5-1 win versus the Aggies.



For the three-game series, Barrett posted a 1.429 slugging percentage, .800 on-base percentage and a perfect fielding mark.

Having won five of its last six series against UC Davis, Cal Poly’s May 9 win also secured the program’s first road series victory since taking two of three games from UC Davis April 29-30, 2017.



As a program, Cal Poly completes its 2021 schedule when hosting UC San Diego for a May 14-15, three-game series.