‘Iolani graduate Bobby Webster signs multi-year contract extension as General Manager for the Toronto Raptors

Kailua native Bobby Webster signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, the team announced on Thursday.

The extension for Webster, an ‘Iolani graduate comes two years after he helped architect the franchises first NBA Championship.

“I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise, and creativity,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a team statement. “I’m very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come.”

Webster, 36, has been Raptors general manager since June 2017 after taking over for Jeff Weltman who at that time accepted a job as team president for the Orlando Magic.

“It’s great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team – a goal which is part of our organizational DNA,” Webster said, who has been a part of the Raptors front office since 2013.

Currently, the Raptors are 10th in the Eastern Conference, having started the season 9-12.

Prior to becoming GM with the Raptors, Webster was assistant general manager along with holding titles as vice president, basketball management and strategy. He joined the Raptors after working for the NBA league office in New York the previous seven seasons.