‘Iolani gets past Saint Louis II with second half surge, 52-28

‘Iolani closed out its regular season after defeating Saint Louis II 52-28 at Kozuki Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Raiders breezed through their regular season ILH schedule at 6-0.

On Friday, the Crusaders led 28-24 in the third quarter before ‘Iolani pulled away with 28 unanswered points.

Raiders running back Brody Bantonilla carried the load once again, scoring four touchdowns.

Saint Louis II dropped to 1-1 and will play Kamehameha II at Aloha Stadium next week.

