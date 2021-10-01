‘Iolani gets past Saint Louis II with second half surge, 52-28

‘Iolani closed out its regular season after defeating Saint Louis II 52-28 at Kozuki Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The Raiders breezed through their regular season ILH schedule at 6-0.
On Friday, the Crusaders led 28-24 in the third quarter before ‘Iolani pulled away with 28 unanswered points.
Raiders running back Brody Bantonilla carried the load once again, scoring four touchdowns.
Saint Louis II dropped to 1-1 and will play Kamehameha II at Aloha Stadium next week.