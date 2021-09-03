‘Iolani football routs Pac-Five 46-7

‘Iolani routed Pac-Five 46-7 on Friday afternoon at Kozuki Stadium.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 while the Wolfpack, who played their first game since 2019, begin the 2021 season at 0-1.

‘Iolani raced to a 38-0 lead at halftime, which activated running clock for the second half. Quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui completed nine of his 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, ‘Iolani picked off Pac-Five four times.

It was Pac-Five’s first game of the season. The Wolfpack were supposed to play against Saint Louis 2 on Aug. 27, but that game was called off the day before.

‘Iolani played its second consecutive game on its home field at Kozuki Stadium, besting Damien 28-0 to open its 2021 season.