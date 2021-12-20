‘Iolani falls to Sierra Canyon in ‘Iolani Classic quarterfinals despite valiant effort

Despite a valiant effort, the ‘Iolani boys basketball team fell to national powerhouse Sierra Canyon 66-49 in the quarterfinals of the ‘Iolani Classic on Monday night.

Sierra Canyon, currently ranked No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps, started the game on a 9-0 run.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

But the Raiders took a 31-29 lead in the closing seconds of the second quarter, a lead that would carry into halftime.

‘Iolani got the first basket of the third quarter to make it 33-29, but the Trailblazers took over from there. Sierra Canyon outscored the hosts 37-18 in the second half to take control of the game and advanced to the semifinals.

Ramel Lloyd had a game-high 20 points for Sierra Canyon, while freshman guard JJ Mandaquit was the only player in double figures for ‘Iolani with 18 points. Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, finished with four points due to early foul trouble.

Sierra Canyon will face Florida’s Pembroke Pines in Tuesday’s semifinals at 3 p.m., while the Raiders will take on Oregon’s Central Catholic in the consolation semis at 6 p.m.