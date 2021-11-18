‘Iolani Classic set to return in December after 2020 hiatus

The ‘Iolani Classic is set to return in December after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020.

National powers are set to come to Oahu for both the girls and boys tournaments.

Top-ranked Sierra Canyon out of California is set to headline the boys tournament, while No. 7 Centennial out of Las Vegas is the top-ranked team in the girls tournament. Both rankings are via MaxPreps.

Hawaii-based teams in the boys tournament are Baldwin, Damien, Kailua, Kalaheo, Leilehua, Maryknoll, Punahou, Waialua and host ‘Iolani, while the mainland teams are St. Paul VI Catholic (Chantilly, Va.), Pembroke Pines Charter (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) and Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.).

The boys bracket can be found here. Sierra Canyon, which features LeBron James Jr., plays against Punahou in the nightcap in Day 1 of the boys tournament.

The girls tournament will feature Hawaii Baptist, Kamehameha, Lahinaluna, Maryknoll and host ‘Iolani as the local teams, while Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) and Salesian College Prep (Richmond, Calif.) round out the field. The bracket for the girls tournament can be seen here.

The girls tournament takes place from Dec. 9-11 and will be streamed entirely on iolani.org, while the boys tournament takes place from Dec. 18-22 and will stream on theSUVtv.com, with the semifinals and finals being televised on NBC Sports Network and being streamed on Peacock.

Currently, attendance is limited to a select number of family and friends of the participants, although that is subject to change.