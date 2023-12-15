The ‘Iolani Classic is set to tip off once again, boasting a mixture of local high school basketball teams, as well as high profile teams from the continental United States.

Maryland’s Sidwell Friends won the girls tournament, edging California’s Sierra Canyon 49-48 in the championship game on Dec. 9.

The boys tournament runs from Monday to Friday, featuring teams such as Pace Academy (Georgia), Christ The King (New York), St. John Bosco (California), Vashon (Missouri), DeMatha (Maryland) and a pair of teams from Florida in the Master’s Academy and Oak Ridge.

Other local teams in the field include host ‘Iolani and defending state champion Saint Louis.