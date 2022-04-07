‘Iolani alumna and Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Wahinekapu was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans.

CSUF went 11-18 in the 2021-2022 season after falling to UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament semifinals.

Wahinekapu is a 2021 ‘Iolani graduate. Her sister, Jovi, signed with Hawaii for the 2022-2023 season and was the consensus state Player of the Year after guiding the Red Raiders to the 2021-2022 HHSAA championship.

The regular signing period for basketball begins on April 13.