Initial oddsmakers give Hawaii football six wins for 2020 season

If there is in fact a college football season to be played in the fall, then the oddsmakers in Las Vegas don’t favor Hawaii replicating its 2019 10-win season.
Caesars released its initial win totals for the 2020 season, giving the Rainbow Warriors six wins for the 2020 season.
The Rainbow Warriors went 10-5 in 2019, but saw head coach Nick Rolovich depart for Washington State. New head coach Todd Graham inherits a roster that returns over 20 players with starting experience from the 2019 team.
Hawaii is scheduled to kick off its 2020 season at Arizona on Aug. 29. One way or another, the NCAA has not announced a major decision regarding the upcoming college football season so far.